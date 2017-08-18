Fisker’s EMotion Tesla competitor will make its official debut at CES 2018

The first car from Henrik Fisker’s new electric vehicle company, the EMotion luxury sport sedan, will premiere at CES in January 2018. That’s according to Fisker himself, who shared the debut date with TheStreet on Friday.

We already know what the EMotion looks like, as well as its $129,000 starting price tag, and some of the technical achievements it’s said to pack, like 400 miles of range and eventual Level 4 autonomy. We also know that people won’t be able to actually get their hands on one until 2019, despite Fisker Inc. having opened pre-orders earlier this year.

This is the legendary car designer’s second crack at building a viable EV company – his first attempt, Fisker Automotive, led to a bankruptcy filing and then a subsequent sell-off to China’s Wanxiang Group, which renamed it Karma and has since debuted its Revero (which looks a lot like Fisker Automotive’s original Karma car – it’s confusing, I know).

While we also know about the new Fisker Inc. car’s carbon-fiber and aluminum construction, built-in LiDAR in the front and 9 minute, 125 mile charging capacity, there are still plenty of question marks, including about underlying tech, the promised autonomy, go-to-market strategy, and more. Plus, while we’ve seen pictures and even video of the vehicle, it’s still not made a proper in-the-flesh appearance for the public.

CES is also now the default venue for big splash reveals of new electric vehicles that have at least a decent chance of never making it to market: Last year, Faraday Future had one of the splashiest I’ve ever attended at a huge rented out warehouse in Las Vegas during the annual consumer electronics expo.