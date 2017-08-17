Nintendo’s Splatoon 2 Switch bundle will be a Walmart exclusive

Want those snazzy neon green and pink Switch controllers you’ve been coveting? In the U.S. and Canada, you’ll have to head to Walmart to pick up the Splatoon 2 Switch console bundle – at least initially. The bundle, announced today by Nintendo, will include Neon Pink and Neon Green right and left Switch controllers, as well as Splatoon 2, the console and the dock, along with the Switch controller holder.

The bundle will cost $379.99 and sell beginning September 8 through Wal-Mart stores. It’s basically the price of the console and the game together, since there’s also a Splatoon-themed carrying case in the mix that accounts for that extra $20. Plus it’s the only way to get those incredibly fly controllers in this part of the world (unless you can find the Japanese versions second-hand somewhere).

It sounds like those controllers could eventually get released separately in the U.S. – Nintendo says this is the “first chance” for North Americans to get the accessories, which implies it won’t be the last. But anyone who’s held out on the Switch for this long should probably consider this option anyway.