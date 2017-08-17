The wait is over, hackathon fans. Disrupt SF 2017 is right around the corner, and with just a few short weeks until we kick off the best startup show in the Bay Area, we thought it was high time we released the first batch of tickets to the Disrupt SF Hackathon.

The Disrupt SF Hackathon takes place September 16-17 at San Francisco’s Pier 48. Those of you looking to spend the weekend before Disrupt hard at work coding, tinkering and hacking together something pretty awesome can get your free hackathon tickets here.

The hackathon kicks off at 12:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, September 16, with networking and the forming of the hackathon teams. On Sunday, after a grueling 20-plus hours of work (and a bit of fun), teams will have just 60 seconds to present their projects to a panel of judges on the Disrupt stage.

In addition to the satisfaction and pride that comes with building something awesome, those teams have the opportunity to score a few tickets to Disrupt, a $5,000 grand prize and several gadgets, toys and other monetary prizes from our sponsors.

All teams who earn a score of three or higher from our judges will win two free tickets to the main Disrupt conference on September 18-20.

At Disrupt, they’ll get to take in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition, check out hundreds of startups in Startup Alley and Hardware Alley and hear from our incredible lineup of speakers in a series of interviews and fireside chats — folks like Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant and Forerunner Ventures founder and managing director Kirsten Green, to name a few.

The hackathon is a great place for both hardware and software companies — software company PointShop.space won the event at Disrupt SF 2016, and hardware company Shower With Friends won the event at Disrupt SF in 2014.

All you have to do is bring whatever great ideas you’ve been thinking of late, and get ready to spend a fun-filled, but grueling weekend bringing your ideas that much closer to reality. We can’t wait to see what you all come up with.

But first you’ll need to grab a ticket, and just in case you missed the link above, you can grab your completely free ticket to the hackathon here.

Our sponsors help make Disrupt happen. If you are interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sponsorship team at sponsors@techcrunch.com.