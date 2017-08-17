New Apple videos explain how iOS 11 and its multi-tasking features work on the iPad

iOS 11, the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system, is quite the game-changer for iPad owners.

We wrote that the software effectively turns an iPad into a mobile computer through a number of new features that go beyond previous limits with a focus on multi-tasking.

The new iOS is currently in beta, but when it is released to all it will bring a very different experience to millions of Apple customers. So it’s helpful that Apple itself has a released a series of videos that guide you through the new feature additions, some of which are not straightforward, with relative simplicity.

If you’re planning to get iOS 11 on your iPad then you’ll want to check them out, even if you think you have your head around the basics.

The six videos are arranged to play continuously below.