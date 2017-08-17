Alibaba’s profit doubles to $2.1B after another huge quarter of business

Alibaba had another blockbuster quarter of business as its profits almost doubled.

The Chinese e-commerce giant reported net profit of 4.7 billion RMB ($2.1 billion) for its recent quarter that finished June 30 — that’s up 96 percent year-on-year. Total revenue grew 56 percent to reach 50.2 billion CNY ($7.4 billion), easily exceeding estimates, with the firm reporting 466 million active buyers over the previous 12-month period.

Alibaba’s core commerce business brought in the majority of revenue — 43 billion ($6.4 billion) — but its 58 percent annual growth was topped by its smaller business units. That’s a sign of the future, according to CEO Daniel Zhang.

“Alibaba had a strong start to fiscal 2018, reflecting the strength and diversity of our businesses and the value we bring to customers on our platforms. Our technology is driving significant growth across our business and strengthening our position beyond core commerce,” Zhang said.

Of those units, its aggressive cloud computing business, which TechCrunch profiled earlier this year, was one of the more impressive. It grew 96 percent to reach 2.4 billion RMB ($359 million) in revenue while losses narrowed to 103 million RMB, or $15 million. The company noted that its cloud computing customer base passed one million for the first time.

Alibaba’s digital media and entertainment business, which includes video service Youku Tudou, saw revenue jump 30 percent to four billion RMB ($602 million).

The company has spent the past year expanding its business outside of China, which this quarter again shows accounts for the lion’s share of revenue, and the results are beginning to bear fruit. Alibaba said its international e-commerce services reached “meaningful scale” with 2.6 billion RMB ($389 million) in revenue. It credited Lazada, its business in Southeast Asia which it recently invested a further $1 billion in this year, and AliExpress for increasing revenue by 136 percent from last year.