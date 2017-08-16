Workday acquires the team behind Pattern, a young startup founded by ex-Googlers

The team behind Pattern, a two- year-old, Redwood City, Ca.- based startup, has been quietly acquired by Workday, the financial management and HR software vendor that went public in 2012 as now boasts a market cap of $20.9 billion.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Pattern CEO Derek Draper, who announced the acquisition to his network on LinkedIn, declined to comment further. As part of this transition, Pattern ended the Pattern service late last week.

Pattern had aimed to lighten the load of managing customer relationships for salespeople and was funded by Felicis Ventures, SoftTech VC, First Round Capital, and various angel investors, who last year provided the company with $2.5 million in seed funding. (If Pattern raised subsequent funding, it never announced it.).

Draper, along with his cofounders, Zack Moy, and Josh Valdez, were each ex-Googlers and, as of a year ago, were running the company with five other former colleagues from Google.

Draper and Valdez had met at Wildfire, a social media marketing company that sold to Google in 2012.

On LinkedIn this week, Draper wrote that he and his team were “thrilled to embark on this new adventure” and were looking forward to “building the future” at Workday.

Some of Workday’s past acquisitions include big data analytics vendor Platfora, acquired last year, and the online learning company Zaption, which Workday also acquired last year and promptly shut down. Terms for both deals were not disclosed.