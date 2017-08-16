Tim Cook says he ‘disagrees’ with Donald Trump’s response to Charlottesville violence

Apple CEO Tim Cook has criticized U.S. President Trump’s reaction to the violent events that took place over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, which left one woman dead.

“I disagree with the president and others who believe that there is a moral equivalence between white supremacists and Nazis, and those who oppose them by standing up for human rights. Equating the two runs counter to our ideals as Americans,” Cook wrote in an email to staff that was obtained by TechCrunch.

Cook previously tweeted that America must “stand against” white supremacy and racist violence, and he revealed that Apple will make $1 million donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League.

The company will also match employee donations, on a two-for-one basis, and it plans introduce a donation option within iTunes soon.

“What occurred in Charlottesville has no place in our country. Hate is a cancer, and left unchecked it destroys everything in its path. Its scars last generations. History has taught us this time and time again, both in the United States and countries around the world,” Cook wrote.

President Trump has been roundly condemned by politicians, business leaders and other prominent figures for apportioning blame to both sides for violence and failing to denounce the extreme right protesters, which included links to neo-nazis and other hate groups.

Outside of opening rifts inside his party and administration, the President’s comments led to the closure of his Strategic and Policy Forum, a group made up of business leaders from various industries, after a number of members quit. Intel CEO Brian Krzanich indicated he left the group because the President did not “condemn hate speech or white supremacy by name.”

Apple is among the tech companies to have taken action following the violent events over the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, having disabled support for Apple Pay for white supremacist websites selling Nazi merchandize.

PayPal took a similar step to Apple, Digital Ocean and Cloudflare ditched neo-nazi website The Daily Stormer — following similar moves from companies including GoDaddy, Google, SendGrid and Zoho — while Spotify and Squarespace also took action against the extreme right.

Here’s Cook’s letter to Apple staff in full: