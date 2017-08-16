The most-liked tweet in history says a lot about how the world is doing

The events that unfolded this weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia have sparked reactions from all corners of the internet. But one Twitter user, former President Barack Obama, had a response that resonated with millions.

Last night, this tweet from Obama became the most-liked tweet on the platform ever, with more than 3 million likes at the time of writing.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

Sadly, this common-sense tweet stands in direct opposition to a shocking number of people who side with the Alt-Right, including current President Donald Trump.

But what’s more interesting, perhaps, is the lens that Twitter offers us through which to view the world. In 2014, the most retweeted and liked tweets on the platform included Ellen Degeneres’ Oscars selfie.

If only Bradley's arm was longer. Best photo ever. #oscars pic.twitter.com/C9U5NOtGap — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2014

It was followed by Justin Bieber’s… this:

YOU ARE ALL WORTHY NO MATTER WHAT ANYONE SAYS >> BE STRONG GOD IS WITH US ALL> MY BELIEBERS CHANGED MY LIFE> I WILL FOREVER BE GRATEFUL — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 24, 2014

This year, the second-most liked tweet was Ariana Grande’s reaction to the Manchester bombing:

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

To be fair, all hope is not lost. The #NuggsForCarter kid still holds the record for most retweets this year, at 3.42 million. But truthfully, that doesn’t offer much solace.

It’s depressing AF that the most-liked tweets of the year, thus far, are in reaction to terrorism and xenophobia, and say something that we should all inherently know: that all people are created equal.