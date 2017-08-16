Amazon
Crunch Report | Apple Spending $1 Billion on Original Content

  1. Apple said to be spending $1 billion on original content in 2018
  2. Workday acquires the team behind Pattern, a young startup founded by ex-Googlers
  3. You can now make free phone calls with your Google Home
  4. Andrew Ng is raising a $150M AI Fund

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

