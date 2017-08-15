Rabbi Abe Cooper talks about online hate

In this episode of Technotopia I talked with Rabbi Abe Cooper, Associate Dean, Director Global Social Action Agenda of the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Rabbi Cooper doesn’t use many online services, but he knows how to remain human in a time of great digital upheaval and he shared some of the tactics he uses to help online services keep hate groups off of the Internet.

He turned this podcast into a wide-ranging monologue that touches on the digital sabbath, the inability of a Rabbi to predict the future, and how you should never let a guy like him talk without questions. I, for one, thoroughly enjoyed his insight.

You can download the MP3 here or grab it on Stitcher or iTunes.