Mobalytics launches open beta of its gaming analytics coach

As the lines blur between esports and traditional sports, Mobalytics wants to become your personal trainer.

Today, the LA-based startup, which took home the TechCrunch Disrupt SF Startup Battlefield cup last year, is launching an open beta of its gamer performance tool.

The analytics/coaching startup is centered around what it calls the “GPI,” or Gamer Performance Index, which presents a quick snapshot of where a gamer is in terms of skill level on a number of shifting metrics. Additionally, while using Mobalytics, gamers get access to pre-game tips and post-game breakdowns to hear what they should be trying and what they messed up.

The company raised $2.6 million in seed funding last November from Founders Fund, General Catalyst, Almaz Capital and GGV Capital.

At the end of the day, Mobalytics is trying to be a coach for gamers looking to improve their skills and they’ve learned that different people respond to criticism in different ways, so they’ve had to add some heavy customization so they can stay conversational while not being too harsh on players who have some serious work to do.

Out of the gate, the startup has focused its efforts on the 100 million gamers playing League of Legends online, though they have plans to expand to CS:GO and Overwatch in the near future. Each gaming title requires a pretty intense level of customization for Mobalytics, as each game maker allows different data to be exported via its APIs.

Right now the startup has 26 employees working out of Russia, Ukraine and LA building up the engine and promoting stability as it has been preparing for a big influx of users as the beta goes wide. Mobalytics is exiting its closed beta with 120,000 registered users and is expecting to reach one million users by year’s end.