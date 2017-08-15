The clock is ticking to get tickets to Disrupt SF 2017 at the lowest possible price. You have just four days left to save $1,000 by purchasing early-bird tickets to Disrupt for just $1,995 apiece, so get on over to our ticketing page to score your deeply discounted tickets before the price jumps to $2,995 after the 18th.

Disrupt SF 2017 is shaping up to be one of our best shows yet. We’ve put together a fabulous lineup of investors, innovators and entrepreneurs for a series of interviews and fireside chats — folks like Y Combinator president Sam Altman, Forerunner Ventures founder and managing director Kirsten Green and Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant, to name a few.

And at this year’s Disrupt, we’re helping you get even more out of these fabulous talks with a new feature called Off the Record Sessions, which will give you the opportunity to take a deep dive into seven key topic areas with the founders and investors making waves in the industry. The key topic areas this year include:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

Augmented and Virtual Reality

Cryptocurrencies & Blockchain

Security & Privacy

Robotics, Drones & Mobility

Biotech & Health

China Cross Border

Off the Record Sessions let you ask the questions you’ve been dying to ask about the topics you’re interested in, and discuss and mingle with not only the industry leaders, but other like-minded and interested tech enthusiasts. You can find out much more about these sessions here.

In addition to these incredible speakers and the Off the Record Sessions, Disrupt attendees can check out the hundreds of startups displaying their wares in Startup Alley and Hardware Alley, and watch the dozen or so early-stage startups compete in the illustrious Startup Battlefield competition. In the Battlefield, startups will be battling for the highly coveted Disrupt Cup, a $50,000 grand prize and the attention of the tech community at large.

Then, after spending a long, fun-filled day at Disrupt, you’ll get to keep the party going long into the night by attending the After Party when the show floor closes up for the day.

Of course, to do any of it, you’ll need to have a ticket. And if you’re going to get a ticket, you might as well save $1,000 by getting an early-bird Disrupt ticket before the clock runs out on Friday, August 18.

You can get your tickets here.

Disrupt SF 2017 runs from September 18-20 at San Francisco’s Pier 48, and we can’t wait to see you there.

Our sponsors help make Disrupt happen. If you are interested in learning more about sponsorship opportunities, please contact our sponsorship team by filling out this form.