Database provider MongoDB has filed confidentially for IPO

MongoDB has filed confidentially for IPO, sources tell TechCrunch. The company has submitted an S-1 filing in the past few weeks and is aiming to go public before the end of the year.

New York-based MongoDB helps companies including Adobe, eBay and Citigroup manage databases. Some of its offerings include its name-bearing MongoDB open source database and the Atlas database-as-a-service offering.

The company has raised over $300 million in equity financing dating back to 2008, including well-known investors like Sequoia Capital, Intel Capital and NEA. Its last round of funding was more than two years ago at a reported $1.6 billion valuation.

MongoDB has taken advantage of the “confidential filing” provision of the JOBS Act, which was introduced in 2012. Many companies are choosing to submit filings and wait until 15 days before the investor roadshow before unveiling its financials. This helps startups get ready to list on the stock market without as much scrutiny until a few weeks before the debut.

There have been rumblings about an eventual MongoDB IPO for several years now. In May, the Wall Street Journal reported that the company hired investment bankers to move forward with the IPO process.

We recently reported that Stitch Fix has also filed confidentially for an IPO. We’re hearing that a number of companies are planning to go public between Labor Day and Thanksgiving.

IPOs are a great way to provide liquidity for employees and early investors. While companies like Google and Amazon have found tremendous success on the stock market, recent high-profile IPOs like Snap and Blue Apron have struggled. Cloudera, a big data company, has remained above its IPO price.