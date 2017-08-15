Applications are now open for student groups to attend Disrupt SF at Pier 48 on September 19 (Tuesday) or September 20 ( Wednesday). The program is part of Include, TechCrunch’s diversity program aimed at facilitating opportunities for underrepresented groups in tech to gain better access to the startup scene.

For the past several Disrupts, TC has worked informally and formally with organizations like BUILD.org, Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE), the Academy for Software Engineering, NYC Foundation for Computer Science Education, the Young Women’s Leadership Schools of the Bronx & Astoria, Red Hook Initiative, Mission Bit, the Urban Assembly Maker Academy and The Girls’ Network to bring small groups of students to Disrupt.

Y Combinator CEO Sam Altman with students from Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) at Disrupt SF 2015

As part of the program, youth will have an opportunity to tour Startup Alley with a member of TechCrunch’s editorial staff, listen to discussions taking place on the main stage and (where possible) have a one-on-one Q&A session with a speaker.

To be eligible, youth must be of middle or high school age, be within a reasonable commuting distance of San Francisco and have an adult supervisor able to attend with them. Preference will be given to teachers or organizations working with demographics underrepresented in tech. Traditional classes, alternative education, mentorship programs, nonprofit programs, etc. are all welcome to apply and participate.

Melonee Wise talks to students about Fetch Robotics

Applications close on Wednesday, August 30 at 5pm PDT. Groups will be notified of their participation status by September 5, 2017. Email marketing@techcrunch.com with any questions.

Apply today!