After rebranding to Puls and raising new cash, CellSavers wants to help set up your smart gadgets

CellSavers, the on-demand smartphone and tablet repair service, is rebranding its business to Puls and expanding its suite of services to include most smart devices in a home.

The San Francisco-based company also rounded up $25 million in new financing to help support its new marketing push and services.

In all, the company has raised $43 million in financing; that cash will help the company in its efforts to expand beyond cell phone and tablet repair to include flat screens, security cameras and voice-control and home-automation products from any manufacturer, the company said in a statement.

Despite rebranding with a name that sounds like a skin condition, Puls is smart to expand its suite of services. As the number of gadgets proliferate, consumers will need more help in demonstration, installation, setup, integration, support, repairs and trade-ins — all services that one can catch from Puls.

So far, the company has a network of roughly 1,000 vetted technicians in 40 markets, according to a statement. Puls guarantees service within 60 minutes to any covered location and includes a lifetime coverage for all repairs.

“We know how frustrating it is when your digital devices stop working, and at Puls we’re here whenever you need us, to get you up and running in no time, to keep your digital heart beating at all times,” said CEO and co-founder, Eyal Ronen in a statement.

The company’s round was led by the Singapore sovereign wealth fund-backed later-stage investor Red Dot Capital Partners, and included new investors Samsung Next, Maverick Ventures and Kreos Capital. Previous investors Sequoia Capital and Carmel Ventures also participated.