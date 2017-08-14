Under Armour CEO joins the exodus from the President’s Manufacturing Council

Kevin Plank, the founder and chief executive of Under Armour, is the latest high profile leader of a major American company to leave President Donald Trump’s American Manufacturing Council.

In a statement tweeted out late on Monday, Plank wrote in his statement, “Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics.”

Plank’s full statement is below. In it, he tweets “I love our country & company. I am stepping down from the council to focus on inspiring & uniting through power of sport.”

I love our country & company. I am stepping down from the council to focus on inspiring & uniting through power of sport. – CEO Kevin Plank pic.twitter.com/8YvndJMjj1 — Under Armour (@UnderArmour) August 15, 2017

He joins Merck Pharma’s chief executive Kenneth Frazier, who announced his departure from the President’s council in a statement earlier today.

Both departures come as a rebuke to what many have called the President’s inadequate response to the violence over the weekend. One person, Heather Heyer, was killed on Saturday and another 19 people were injured during a counter protest against a rally by neo-Nazis and members of the Ku Klux Klan and its various splinter groups in Charlottesville, Va.

Saturday’s violence was sparked by the planned nazi rally to protest the removal of a statue of confederate general Robert E. Lee from a park near the city’s downtown.

There’s been response yet from the President to the latest departure. When Frazier announced his withdrawal, the President immediately responded on his social network of choice.

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

While Plank and Frazier are gone, several executives still remain involved with the Council, they include Andy Liveris from Dow Chemical, Michael Dell of Dell Technologies, Jeff Immelt of General Electric, Denise Morrison of Campbell’s Soup Co., and Denis Muilenberg of Boeing.

An earlier decision from the President to reject the Paris Accords and its global compact to address climate change prompted the departure of tech’s favorite chief executive, Elon Musk.

At the time Musk tweeted, “Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.”

Featured Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images