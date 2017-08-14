Uber’s design director on what it took to redesign a global product

Didier Hilhorst is a director of design at Uber. In this episode, he shares how his graduate degree in economics helped mold him as a designer and, in turn, shape how he and his team redesigned Uber from the ground up.

It’s not every day economics and design overlap with one another. But for Didier, they do. He explains how elements usually not thought of as a design tool, such as price, can be used as part of the product experience, not just an afterthought.

Starting a redesign from scratch with a product as large as Uber is no easy task. To help facilitate better communication between designers and engineers, Didier explains how Uber built an internal tool from scratch to help design at scale.

