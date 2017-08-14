Attention nonprofits and NGOs! Apply to showcase in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt SF on Wednesday, September 20th.

In 2014, TechCrunch launched the Include Program to promote diversity within the tech world. As part of this program, TechCrunch invites select nonprofits and NGOs to exhibit in Startup Alley at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco. Showcasing in the Alley gives unprecedented access to investors, entrepreneurs and global press.

This year, TechCrunch will select and host three organizations to exhibit in Startup Alley on Wednesday, September 20th. NGOs and nonprofits qualify for the space if they are a registered 501c3 (or have had equivalent status for at least three years), have not participated with TC Disrupt in 2017 and support underserved and underrepresented communities in tech. Preference is given to local organizations. Companies can apply here.

As part of their participation, organizations will receive two full conference passes, one demo/exhibit space, inclusion in the printed program guide and online program guide, branded table-top signage, power and Wi-Fi. Selected organizations will have the opportunity to network and engage with hundreds of entrepreneurs, investors and press from around the world.

Applications are open from now till August 21st. Groups will be notified of their participation status on August 23rd. If you have additional questions, please email startupalley@techcrunch.com