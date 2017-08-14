Gillmor Gang: Hope Springs

Video
The Gillmor Gang — Doc Searls, Denis Pombriant, Keith Teare, Frank Radice, and Steve Gillmor. Recorded live Sunday, August 13, 2017. The battle for the center screen — Facebook Watch, Disney v Netflix, Twitter turns the tables on cable news. And way back two weeks ago:

G3: Care Bares recorded Thursday, July 27, 2017 with Mary Hodder, Elisa Camahort Page, Maria Ogneva, Francine Hardaway, and Tina Chase Gillmor.

@stevegillmor, @dsearls, @kteare, @fradice, DenisPombriant

Produced and directed by Tina Chase Gillmor @tinagillmor

