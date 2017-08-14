Tech
crunch report
domain
Crunch Report | SpaceX Launches and Recovers another Rocket
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Under Armour CEO joins the exodus from the President’s Manufacturing Council
- SpaceX successfully launches and recovers Falcon 9 for CRS-12
- GoDaddy tells white supremacist site Daily Stormer to find a new domain provider
- Amazon is refunding purchases of unverifiable eclipse eyewear
- OpenAI bot remains undefeated against world’s greatest Dota 2 players
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
