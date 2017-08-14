Tech
Crunch Report | SpaceX Launches and Recovers another Rocket

Under Armour CEO joins the exodus from the President’s Manufacturing Council

  1. SpaceX successfully launches and recovers Falcon 9 for CRS-12
  2. GoDaddy tells white supremacist site Daily Stormer to find a new domain provider
  3. Amazon is refunding purchases of unverifiable eclipse eyewear
  4. OpenAI bot remains undefeated against world’s greatest Dota 2 players

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

