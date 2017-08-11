Hey startups! Disrupt San Francisco (September 18-20) is just a few weeks away and registration is open for startups looking to showcase their product or company to thousands of people on the Disrupt floor. According to Crunchbase, startups that exhibited in Startup Alley at Disrupt SF 2016 raised more than $35 million in seed and Series A funding post-Disrupt, with $4 million of that raised in just the first three months.

But don’t just take our word for it, Sage Wohns of Agolo said: “Disrupt was a phenomenal event for us, meeting new partners and reconnecting with high-value customers [like] Samsung and HP as well as bunch of investors too.”

For $1,995, you’ll get one full day to exhibit, two full conference passes to Disrupt SF and admission to our After Party (as long as you’re over 21). Ready to join us? You can secure your exhibit spot here.

What else do you get with your participation in Startup Alley, you might ask?

Well, you get access to CrunchMatch, Disrupt’s startup and investor matching program. It’s designed to make it easy for startups to meet investors based on a curated analysis of which startups fit with a given investor’s profile.

In addition to CrunchMatch, Startup Alley companies have the opportunity to be selected as a “Wild Card” and participate in the famous Startup Battlefield competition. On Monday and Tuesday of the conference, attendees will be able to vote (via the Disrupt app) for their favorite startup. Through a combination of attendee votes and TechCrunch editorial votes, one startup will be chosen on each day to participate in Battlefield. At Disrupt NY 2017, RecordGram went from Startup Alley to Wild Card and ended up winning the Startup Battlefield competition — and took home $50,000!

Over the course of the three-day conference, you’ll make tons of connections with other tech enthusiasts and listen to panels covering topics ranging from artificial intelligence & machine learning to hardware, and more.

So, if your company is less than two years old and has less than $2.5 million of funding, Startup Alley is the place for you.

Secure your table here before we sell out!