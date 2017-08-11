Asia
transport
WeWork
coworking
business

FlySpaces, an Airbnb for office space in Southeast Asia, raises $2.1M

Posted by
Next Story

Toyota, Intel and others form big data group for automotive tech

Now is a good time to be in the co-working industry in Southeast Asia, it seems. Barely days after WeWork announced plans to enter the region, which is home to over 600 million people, through the acquisition of Singapore startup Spacemob, now a company that operates like an Airbnb for office space rentals has raised money.

FlySpaces, a startup headquartered in the Philippines, raised $2.1 million this week in funding round described as pre-Series A.

The company operates a service that aggregates a selection of co-working spaces in six cities across Asia — Manila and Cebu in the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong/Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Jakarta. It was launched in 2015 with $500,000 in initial financing, and CEO and co-founder Mario Berta was previously with Rocket Internet’s Uber rival Easy Taxi.

While its core focus is office space rentals, Berta told TechCrunch that FlySpaces has diversified into other enterprise verticals including event venues, retail space and corporate dining. He said other expansions may see it move into billboard spaces.

“We’re looking at how we can cross sell other things into this space once we acquire a customer,” Berta said.

On the business side, the FlySpaces makes money through commissions on bookings made through its site. It retains a cut when a customer that first found a space through its service signs on for a longer leasing, Berta confirmed. That seems essential when most people might book a day or another short lease to test an office before committing to a longer booking. In addition, the company also runs some ads selectively, but that accounts for less than 25 percent of income.

Berta said his company is already profitable but it sought out investment to ramp up its growth through hiring, increased marketing and product development. The backing comes from undisclosed players in the retail space — although one named investor Net Group co-president Raymond Rufino — because Berta found that tech VCs “don’t understand” the FlySpaces business. But he admitted that there’s the potential to be more strategic with these backers.

  1. Screenshot 2017-08-11 17.10.47

  2. Screenshot 2017-08-11 17.11.03

  3. Screenshot 2017-08-11 17.11.20

 View Slideshow
Exit

FlySpaces already covers the main markets where English is a primary language for business in Southeast Asia, and Berta said that while there is no immediate plan for further country launches, he’d like to be in all ASEAN countries eventually. That’ll necessitate moves into Thailand, Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia at some point.

Speaking generally on the industry — which now includes WeWork in Southeast Asia — Berta said that one of his biggest frustrations is that co-working spaces are commonly thought to be focused on tech startups and freelancers. A point he said isn’t true.

“It’s huge misconception, the money is in SMEs and corporates,” he argued. “It’s ideal for companies who don’t want to invest in capex and want to maximize their office space.”

Some of the customers that have used FlySpaces include Google, P&G, Media Corp and Uber, according to its website.

Featured Image: Lewis Mulatero/Getty Images

Crunchbase

  • Mario Berta

    • Bio Mario is a true global professional with extensive experience in leadership, strategy, innovation and expansion. Passionate about empowering and enabling people, developing businesses, and supporting companies and institutions all around the World. Built, managed and trained successful sales teams in Africa and in the APAC region, including Papua New Guinea, Macau, Angola, Nigeria, Philippines, Malaysia …
    • Full profile for Mario Berta

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

  • WeWork

    • Founded 2010
    • Overview WeWork is a platform for creators. We provide the space, community and services you need to create your life’s work. Founded in 2010 by Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey in New York, we are now home to more than 40,000 members in 23 cities across the globe. We are helping to create a world where people work to make a life, not just a living. There has been a macro shift towards a new way of work—one …
    • Location New York, NY
    • Categories Collaboration, Social Media, Coworking, Real Estate
    • Founders Adam Neumann
    • Website http://www.wework.com
    • Full profile for WeWork

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • transport
  • WeWork
  • coworking
  • business
  • Asia
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Asia

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Toyota, Intel and others form big data group for automotive tech

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard