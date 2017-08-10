These 10 tech companies are doing the best at diversity, according to Comparably

It’s been quite a week in tech, with now-former Google engineer James Damore’s controversial post about gender going viral and his subsequent firing. So, right on cue, workplace culture and company review platform Comparably has come out with a ranking of the top 10 tech companies for people of color, as well as the top 10 for women.

Since gender is top of mind for a lot of people right now, let’s first take a look at that. Salesforce is number one, with a score of 82, Apple comes in at number nine with a score of 78 and Facebook is ranked at number 10 with a score of 77. Here’s the full list for gender.

Salesforce (82)

Adobe (80)

Intuit (80)

T-Mobile (79)

LinkedIn (79)

Accenture (79)

PayPal (78)

Workday (78)

Apple (78)

Facebook (77)

Comparably’s gender score is based on how female employees rate their experience at a respective company, while the “diversity” score is based on how employees of color rate their experience at a company. All of the ratings were collected between March 2016 and August 2017. As you may have noticed, Google is not on the top 10 list for gender.

comparably ranking comparably ranking View Slideshow Previous Next Exit

Now about race. For people of color, VMWare ranks first with a score of 81. Salesforce remains in the top 10 at number 4, and both Google and Facebook came in with scores of 78. Here’s the full list for race:

VMWare (81)

Disney (80)

LinkedIn (80)

Salesforce (79)

Intuit (79)

Google (78)

T-Mobile (78)

Dell (78)

FB (78)

Symantec (77)

Comparably has raised over $12 million, with its most recent round coming in at $7.25 million earlier this year. Since launching in March 2016, Comparably’s goal has been to provide more transparency and opportunity in the workplace.