Ikea smart lightbulbs get HomeKit, Alexa and Google Home support

Ikea’s smart lighting system has received an update that makes its wireless hub compatible with Apple’s HomeKit, as well as with Amazon Alexa, and Google Home. This means if you have the hub and bulbs, you should be able to control them with your voice using any of those devices, as well as control them in Apple’s iOS Home app.

The update also makes it possible to discover and add Ikea’s bulbs to Philips Hue’s HomeKit-compatible hub, which is perhaps better news for existing Philips Hue users who want to be able to expand their systems with alternate options, 9to5Mac reports. Ikea plans to offer multicolored bulbs starting in October, too.

Hue’s entry-level all white bulbs retail for $15 in the U.S. right now, while Ikea’s are $18, so there’s not actually a cost advantage to being able to buy Ikea’s connected bulbs for your Hue system. Still, it’s another option, and the freedom to mix and match depending on your needs is never a bad thing. Also,

