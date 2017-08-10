Crunch Report | Facebook Launches ‘Watch’ for Original Shows
Next Story
WeWork acquires Israeli startup Unomy to boost its enterprise sales efforts
Today’s Stories
- Facebook launches Watch tab of original video shows
- Coinbase raises $100M at a $1.6B valuation amid explosive growth
- Consumer Reports pulls Microsoft Surface recommendation, citing high breakage rates
- 500 Startups’ Australia accelerator program is axed by its partner before it even launched
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Gregory Manalo
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
0
SHARES