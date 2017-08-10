Benchmark sues former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick

Benchmark, the Silicon Valley venture firm and early investor in Uber, has sued former CEO Travis Kalanick.

In a Delaware Chancery Court filing, originally identified by Axios’ Dan Primack, the suit alleges that Kalanick committed fraud, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duty. Both Kalanick and Benchmark hold Uber board seats.

Accusing Kalanick of being “selfish” by packing Uber’s board with “loyal allies,” Benchmark alleges that the ousted CEO broke the law by trying to pave the way for his own return. Reports have suggested that Kalanick has been telling people that he’s “Steve Jobs-In it” and will be back at the helm.

If successful, the Benchmark lawsuit could kick Kalanick off the board of directors, making his return impossible.

Featured Image: REUTERS/Shu Zhang