Asia
Bitcoin
Sony
computing
technology

Sony wants to digitize education records using the blockchain

Posted by
Next Story

SoftBank partners with China’s Ofo to bring its dock-less bikes to Japan

Sony said today that it has finished developing a digital system for storing and managing educational records on the blockchain. The Japanese firm is now looking to commercialize the product, in partnership with selected educational institutions, next year.

The idea — which was first announced 18 months ago — is to make use of the blockchain as a centralized ledger for storing educational information, such as degrees, diplomas, tests and more, as a kind of ‘digital transcript.’ Sony said the system has been developed to prevent fraud, while providing access to third-parties for job interviews and assessment among other purposes.

The idea is to improve on current practice of storing candidate education histories within individual schools and institutions themselves, which requires records to be shared over email or by a physical copy. It believes that there’s a modern alternative. Sony’s blockchain-based system instead allows data from various institutions to mix together, making it more convenient and easier to share or track a person’s ‘live’ resume.

For example, securing partnerships with universities and high schools would mean candidates school and graduation records are baked into their profile and accessible to third parties, such as when applying for jobs or further education. Then there is the potential to add bespoke testing and other information.

Beyond making it easier to share information, Sony said also that the stored data sets could potentially be analyzed using AI to provide feedback and improvement ideas for educational institutions and their curriculums and management.

That’s the theory for now, and it of course requires execution to get the product to market and deliver on its potential. To that end, Sony said it is aiming to partner with educational institutions and “tailor the service to their needs.” The goal is a live launch sometime next year, but it will trial the new system for its Global Math Challenge, a worldwide competition that takes place later this year.

The system is managed by Sony Global Education, and is built on top of IBM Blockchain using IBM’s Cloud and The Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger Fabric 1.0 framework.

What’s particularly notable about the project is that Sony believes it can be expanded into other areas of digital asset management, including IoT, logistics, digital content, real estate and (more obviously) cryptocurrencies.

Featured Image: TechStage/Flickr UNDER A CC BY-ND 2.0 LICENSE

Crunchbase

  • Bitcoin.org

    • Founded 2007
    • Overview Bitcoin is a form of digital currency, created and held electronically. However, it is a currency not controlled by a central source. Bitcoins aren’t printed, like dollars or euros – they’re produced by people, and increasingly businesses, running computers all around the world, using software that solves mathematical problems. It is the first example of a growing category of money known as cryptocurrency. Bitcoin …
    • Location San Jose, CA
    • Categories Bitcoin, Mobile Payments, Financial Services, Payments
    • Website https://bitcoin.org
    • Full profile for Bitcoin.org

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

  • Sony

    • Founded 1946
    • Overview Sony Australia is the Australian arm of Sony, a multinational conglomerate corporation that designs and develops electronic equipment, instruments, and devices. The company offers LCD televisions, audio systems, Blu-ray disc players, memory-based audio devices, personal computers, interchangeable single-lens cameras, PlayStations, batteries, audio/video/data recording media, storage media, optical …
    • Location Tokyo, 40
    • Categories Consumer Electronics, Hardware, Software, Video on Demand
    • Website http://www.sony.net/
    • Full profile for Sony

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Sony
  • computing
  • technology
  • Bitcoin
  • Asia
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Asia

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

SoftBank partners with China’s Ofo to bring its dock-less bikes to Japan

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard