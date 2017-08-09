Amazon
Crunch Report Intel Is Building Its Own Cars
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Today’s Stories
- BAMTech valued at $3.75 billion following Disney deal
- Intel to build a fleet of over 100 self-driving test cars starting later this year
- Anker announces its own $35 version of the Echo Dot
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Veanne Cao
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
