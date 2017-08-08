Netflix
Crunch Report | David Letterman Is Coming to Netflix

Posted by
FBI account of tracking and arresting an online ‘sextortionist’ is grimly satisfying

  1. China’s Didi backs Uber rival Careem to expand its global footprint into the Middle East
  2. David Letterman returns to TV with six-episode Netflix deal
  3. Cruise is running an autonomous ride-hailing service for employees in SF
  4. Deeplearning.ai is Andrew Ng’s new series of deep learning classes on Coursera

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

