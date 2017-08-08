Netflix
andrew ng
tito hamze
david letterman
Crunch Report | David Letterman Is Coming to Netflix
Posted by Khaled "Tito" Hamze (@titoyooo)
Next Story
FBI account of tracking and arresting an online ‘sextortionist’ is grimly satisfying
Today’s Stories
- China’s Didi backs Uber rival Careem to expand its global footprint into the Middle East
- David Letterman returns to TV with six-episode Netflix deal
- Cruise is running an autonomous ride-hailing service for employees in SF
- Deeplearning.ai is Andrew Ng’s new series of deep learning classes on Coursera
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
Crunchbase
-
Andrew Ng
- Bio Andrew Ng is Chief Scientist at Baidu. He leads Baidu Research, which comprises three interrelated labs: the Silicon Valley AI Lab, the Institute of Deep Learning and the Big Data Lab. The organization brings together global research talent to work on fundamental technologies in areas such as image recognition and image-based search, speech recognition, natural language processing and semantic intelligence. …
- Full profile for Andrew Ng
-
Coursera
- Founded 2012
- Overview Coursera is an online education company that serves over 20 million registered learners by partnering with 140 of the world’s best universities and education institutions. On Coursera, anyone, anywhere can access over 1,000 online courses and Specializations in dozens of fields in order to achieve meaningful career, educational, and personal enrichment goals throughout their lives. For more information, …
- Location Mountain View, CA
- Categories Education, Enterprise, EdTech, Internet
- Website http://www.coursera.org
- Full profile for Coursera
-
Cruise Automation
- Founded 2013
- Overview Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, is a developer of driverless vehicles. Cruise is developing autonomous technology capable of handling challenging aspects of city driving. Its fleet of Chevrolet Bolt EVs is deployed on busy San Francisco streets testing the future of mobility.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Robotics, Sensor, Travel, Autonomous Vehicles, Automotive
- Founders Kyle Vogt
- Website http://www.getcruise.com
- Full profile for Cruise Automation
-
Didi Chuxing
- Founded 2012
- Overview Founded in 2012, DiDi is the world’s largest mobile transportation service platform, offering a broad range of mobile technology-based transportation options across over 400 major Chinese cities, including taxi hailing, private car hailing, Hitch (social ride-sharing), Chauffeur, DiDi Bus, DiDi Test Drive, and DiDi Enterprise Solutions. As the leader in China’s sharing economy initiative, DiDi …
- Location Beijing, 22
- Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
- Founders Cheng Wei
- Website http://didichuxing.com/en/
- Full profile for Didi Chuxing
-
Netflix
- Founded 1997
- Overview Netflix is an online platform that enables user to watch TV shows and movies on smart TVs, gaming consoles, PCs, Macs, mobiles, tablets, and so on. It provides its services under three segments: international streaming, domestic streaming, and domestic DVD. The network enables members to access and view more than one billion hours of TV shows and movies per month, including Netflix original series. …
- Location Los Gatos, CA
- Categories Digital Entertainment, Consumer Electronics, Video
- Website https://www.netflix.com
- Full profile for Netflix
-
TechCrunch
- Founded 2005
- Overview TechCrunch, founded on June 11, 2005, is a blog dedicated to obsessively profiling and reviewing new Internet products and companies. In addition to covering new companies, TechCrunch profiles existing companies that are making an impact (commercial and/or cultural) on the new web space.
- Location San Francisco, CA
- Categories Internet, Digital Media, Events, News
- Website https://techcrunch.com/
- Full profile for TechCrunch
0
SHARES