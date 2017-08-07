Transportation
Travis Kalanick
Uber
Garrett Camp

Uber co-founder Garrett Camp reportedly says ‘Travis is not returning as CEO’

Posted by
Next Story

Hampton Creek says the FDA has cleared its products, wants to hear back from Target

Despite reports and rumors of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick trying to make its way back to the company, Uber co-founder and board member Garrett Camp says otherwise, Recode reports.

“Our CEO search is the board’s top priority,” Camp said in an email this morning, which was obtained by Recode. “It’s time for a new chapter and the right leader for our next phase of growth. Despite rumors I’m sure you’ve seen in the news, Travis is not returning as CEO. we are committed to hiring a new world class CEO to lead Uber.”

Camp’s comments come shortly after The Information reported Kalanick had asked his former Uber colleagues to support him in a potential shareholder battle.

Uber declined to comment. I’ve also reached out to Camp and will update this story if I hear back.

Crunchbase

  • Garrett Camp

    • Bio Garrett is the founder of Expa, a startup studio that works with founders to develop and launch new products. After 10 years of designing and building consumer services, Garrett and the Expa team have identiﬁed many techniques that help create successful companies. This experience has been integrated into a platform to help founders increase their startup’s chance of success. Expa plans to focus …
    • Full profile for Garrett Camp

  • Travis Kalanick

    • Bio Travis Kalanick is a co-founder and the CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. Travis Kalanick is an entrepreneur in the areas of consumer internet, transportation, and enterprise content delivery. His most recent company, Uber, an on-demand black car service, seeks to be “Everyone’s Private Driver” by bringing disruptive technology and business innovation to urban transportation challenges. Prior …
    • Full profile for Travis Kalanick

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Uber
  • Travis Kalanick
  • Garrett Camp
  • Transportation
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Hampton Creek says the FDA has cleared its products, wants to hear back from Target

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard