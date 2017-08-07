Former Rhapsody CEO and writer Rob Reid talks about fiction, finding an audience and the future

It takes a lot of smarts to move from tech CEO to full-time novelist, but Rob Reid pulled it off. The author of After On, Reid has spent years in the murk and mire of Silicon Valley and is ready to name names and, above all, explore all facets of the coming technological changes facing us all.

I spoke to Reid about his new book, as well as the problem of finding an audience online and what he expects will be the biggest technologies in the future. His bets? Gene editing, VR and quantum computing. Reid’s book, described as “the definitive novel of today’s Silicon Valley, After On flash-captures our cultural and technological moment with up-to-the-instant savvy,” is available now.

