Face++

Crunch Report | SoftBank to invest in Uber or Lyft

  1. SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son says he wants to invest in either Uber or Lyft
  2. iPhone 8 could scan your face even if your phone is on a table
  3. Venmo rolls out QR codes for user profiles in its mobile app
  4. Faraday Future signs lease on new turn-key manufacturing facility

Credits

Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Tito Hamze

Notes:

  • I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.

TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107

