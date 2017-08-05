Apps
Travis Kalanick
Uber
Softbank
Benchmark

Travis Kalanick reportedly sought to reassert control at Uber after ouster

Posted by
Next Story

This startup wants to modernize the hotel industry

Just under two months after resigning from Uber, former CEO Travis Kalanick has reportedly asked some former colleagues if they would support him in a potential shareholder battle, according to a new report by The Information.

You’ll periodically find these kinds of proxy fights happening at public companies, but after his ouster, it appears that Kalanick still may want to try to gain back some control at Uber. The Information reports that Kalanick isn’t currently pursuing a shareholder battle. This comes amid reports that Softbank is looking to invest in the company, as well as purchase shares from existing shareholders.

Related Articles

There's a manifesto criticizing Google's diversity efforts circulating inside the company Uber knowingly leased recalled vehicles to its drivers in Singapore Uber Freight expands to multiple new markets and adds new features Hong Kong's Gobee raises $9M to take on China's bike-sharing unicorns worldwide
The fresh drama and instigation from Kalanick are probably not going to help things at the company, which has a number of empty slots at the top of the company that it’s looking to fill. Any kind of internal bickering could end up pushing away potential candidates, especially if Kalanick is really looking to return to some kind of operational role at the company.

Kalanick’s departure followed a number of significant scandals within the company, including a lawsuit between Waymo and Otto, the autonomous trucking company it acquired. Uber also began an internal investigation over issues with sexism inside the company led by former Attorney General Eric Holder. Uber adopted all 10 recommendations resulting from the investigation in June.

Another juicy detail in The Information story is that the Uber board was asked by executives not to contact Uber employees for information or assistance without approval from the board. Still, in June, Recode reported that Uber employees were circulating a petition internally asking the board to allow Kalanick to stay at the company.

Uber hasn’t yet returned a request for comment, but we’ll update the story when we hear back.

Crunchbase

  • Travis Kalanick

    • Bio Travis Kalanick is a co-founder and the CEO of Uber Technologies Inc. Travis Kalanick is an entrepreneur in the areas of consumer internet, transportation, and enterprise content delivery. His most recent company, Uber, an on-demand black car service, seeks to be “Everyone’s Private Driver” by bringing disruptive technology and business innovation to urban transportation challenges. Prior …
    • Full profile for Travis Kalanick

  • SoftBank

    • Founded 1981
    • Overview SoftBank is a multinational telecommunications and internet corporation focused on broadband, fixed-line telecommunications, e-commerce, internet, technology services, finance, media and marketing, and other businesses. The company operates through four major segments. The mobile communications segment provides mobile communications services; produces and distributes online games for smartphones …
    • Location Tokyo, 40
    • Categories Internet, Telecommunications, Mobile
    • Website http://www.softbank.co.jp/en/index.html
    • Full profile for SoftBank

  • Uber

    • Founded 2009
    • Overview Uber is evolving the way the world moves. By seamlessly connecting riders to drivers through our apps, they make cities more accessible, opening up more possibilities for riders and more business for drivers. From their founding in 2009 to their launches in over 400+ cities today, Uber's rapidly expanding global presence continues to bring people and their cities closer.
    • Location San Francisco, CA
    • Categories Public Transportation, Mobile Apps, Transportation
    • Website http://www.uber.com
    • Full profile for Uber

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Uber
  • Softbank
  • Benchmark
  • Travis Kalanick
  • Apps
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Startups

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

This startup wants to modernize the hotel industry

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard