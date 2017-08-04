Health
robots
Duke University
North Carolina State University

These tiny modular ‘microbots’ can change shape to capture single cells

Posted by
Next Story

The CJR Commander adds some aviationpunk to your wrist

In a video out of North Carolina State University and Duke, five tiny cubes float freely under a microscope. Suddenly two pairs snap together, before all five combine into a single unit. Once together, they bend around a hinge, snapping together like Pac-Man’s jaws. The cubes approach a small, circular object — a single yeast cell — using the opening and closing motion to propel themselves forward. They snap closed, entrapping the single cell, before opening back up and letting it float away.

The researchers refer to the polymer cubes as “microbot origami,” tiny, modular objects that can be reconfigured into countless shapes. Each cube has a single side covered in a metallic coating, allowing researchers to manipulate their shape and movement using a series of electromagnet that surround the microscope.  The devices were designed to mimic the way protein strands fold in nature — and like those objects, the microrobots’ shape determines how they fold. 

In the near term, the microbots could prove useful research tools. By interacting with objects under the microscope, the blocks could offer insight into unfamiliar materials. “Right now this is a tool for investigating material on the micro-level,” the paper’s co-author Orlin Velev told TechCrunch. “It’s very easy to take a big material and perform all kinds of mechanical tests. But it’s much more difficult to pinch one single vesicle at a time.”

The research shares some common characteristics with other small origami robots being developed at schools like MIT, applying it to a much smaller, micrometer scale. And like those projects, these microbots could also have some potentially useful medical applications down the road. Doctors could use them to manipulate objects on a small scale or isolate single cells for testing purposes.

The researchers also believe that they could also be useful in the creation of biomedical devices like artificial muscles, performing necessary movements on a cellular level.

Crunchbase

  • Duke University

    • Founded 1838
    • Overview Duke’s Office of News and Communications and Duke Web Services (formerly Blackwell Interactive) took the lead in developing the current version, in close collaboration with other campus groups. Viget Labs, a local design firm, assisted with part of the project. The web team has developed a set of free tools to help other members of the Duke community create or modify their sites to reflect the …
    • Location Durham, NC
    • Categories Education, Universities, Training
    • Website http://www.duke.edu
    • Full profile for Duke University

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • robots
  • Duke University
  • North Carolina State University
  • Health
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

The CJR Commander adds some aviationpunk to your wrist

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard