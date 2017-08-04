Level Money, my beloved budgeting app, is shutting down

Real talk, Level Money is the only budgeting app that has ever stuck with me. So I’m bummed to report that Level Money is shutting down on September 1.

Capital One snapped up Level Money in early 2015 for an undisclosed amount. Prior to the acquisition, Level had raised $5 million and had 700,000 users (including yours truly).

“When we started Level Money back in 2013, there weren’t many tools to help people manage their money,” the company wrote on its blog yesterday. “We saw an opportunity to fix that—reinventing the banking experience to make managing money easier and more intuitive.”

The blog post goes on to say that there are now plenty of tools out there to manage your money. For example, even Bank of America has its own budgeting service now. And, of course, there’s Mint.

Level has already been removed from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, but current users can continue to manage their budgets using Level until August 31.

“As part of Capital One, we will be continuing our efforts to help create more ways for people to save and manage their money,” the Level team wrote on its blog.

Ugh. Whatever.