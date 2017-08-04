Indeed is buying Interviewed to make task simulations part of job applications

Indeed, the job platform with over 200 million people searching for jobs each month, is acquiring Interviewed, the online job assessment tool. The terms of the deal aren’t being disclosed, but all 12 of Interviewed’s employees, including the three co-founders, will be going to work at Indeed.

Based in San Francisco, Interviewed was part of Y Combinator’s Summer 2015 class and provides job assessment tools to customers like IBM, Zillow and Thumbtack. It went on to raise a seed round of $2M.

Indeed was also a client of Interviewed, and its Japan-based parent company Recruit was an early investor in the startup. The job platform used Interviewed’s API to let employers attach an automated screening interview or assessment to applications.

These assessments include an automated phone screening, customer support and administrative assistant simulations, and an excel test. We tried out some of these assessments when Interviewed first launched, and found them to be pretty realistic and potentially a good way to predict future job performance.

Going forward, Interviewed’s service will continue to live on independently for the time being, with the ultimate goatl being to further combine the platforms so employers on Indeed can have the option of making simulations a core part of their job applications.

Featured Image: Shutterstock