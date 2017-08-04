Here are the 67 new emoji that might hit phones in 2018

Does the world need more emoji? Probably not. Will it get them? Absolutely. I mean, there’s a whole movie about them now — which, despite getting absolutely wrecked by the critics, still made nearly $25 million dollars in its opening weekend.

Hell, they’ve already started narrowing down which emoji will be added to our phones in 2018.

You see, simple as they may seem at face value, there’s actually a good amount of thought put into those ‘lil poops and smilies. It’s all overseen by a group called the Unicode Consortium — of which Apple, Google, Adobe, Facebook and a bunch of other big names are members. Within that consortium is a group called the Emoji Subcommittee, which solicits and vets ideas from just about anyone willing to make a case.

Below are the 67 emoji that have made the cut — so far — for 2018. There’s such unforgettable stars as “Face with uneven eyes and mouth” (tl;dr: drunk), “salt shaker” (which will obviously become the go-to substitute for calling someone salty) and “frowning pile of poo” — because it’s 2017 and even poo is unhappy with things right now.

Note that they’re not finalizing this list until later this year, so things might change — so don’t get too attached to any of them just yet. Meanwhile, the art shown is largely just placeholder stuff; most of the bigs, be it Apple/Google/Facebook/etc., bring their own art to the table to better fit their platforms.