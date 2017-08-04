Google Home users will (soon?) be able to try new features early if they know where to look

If you own a Google Home, you’re already on the cutting-edge of future-dwelling space astronauts who can shout things at their house and have it respond. Want to be even more cutting-edge?

It looks like Google is working on a Google Home preview program that’ll grant early access to upcoming Home features to those who opt in. Google launched a similar program for Chromecast users last September.

Though it hasn’t been formally announced yet, AndroidPolice spotted a mention of the Home preview program amongst Google’s recently changed support documents.

The catch: as far as anyone can tell, the preview program… isn’t actually live yet. The aforementioned support page breaks down the steps for opting in — but when it comes time to press the last button, said button is nowhere to be found. It looks like Google rolled out this page a bit early, but chances are solid that the preview program is on the way — so keep your eyes peeled.

