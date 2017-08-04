Google Home users will (soon?) be able to try new features early if they know where to look

If you own a Google Home, you’re already on a cutting-edge of future dwelling space astronauts who can shout things at their house and have it respond. Want to be even more cutting edge?

It looks like Google is working on a Google Home preview program that’ll grant early access to upcoming Home features to those who opt in. Google launched a similar program for Chromecast users last September.

Though it hasn’t been formally announced yet, AndroidPolice spotted a mention of the Home preview program amongst Google’s recently changed support documents.

The catch: as far as anyone can tell, the preview program… isn’t actually live yet. The aforementioned support page breaks down the steps for opting in — but when it comes time to press the last button, said button is nowhere to be found. So it looks like Google rolled this page out a bit early, but chances are solid that the preview program is on the way — so keep your eyes peeled.

We’ve reached out to Google for more details.