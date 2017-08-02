GreenTech
Tesla

Tesla has completed its first ever Solar Roof product installations

Posted by
Next Story

Solar cell lenses give these shades a charge

Tesla has already completed the first installations of its Solar Roof products, which use integrated solar panels to gather energy. The solar tiles were first introduced last year, and are designed to look essentially indistinguishable from traditional roofing materials, so that they present an aesthetically attractive option to consumers who might shy away from traditional panels designs.

The first installations have been made on Tesla employee homes, which mirrors the way it’s distributing the very first Tesla Model 3 automobiles. This is partly a reward for their contribution to the immense effort represented by bringing these things to market, but it’s also likely a strategic decision that allows Tesla to test and monitor its new products early on in their production life.

“I have it on my house, [Tesla co-founder] JB [Straubel] has it on his house,” Elon Musk said on the call. He specified that the first installations were already generating energy as well as being installed.

Tesla started pre-orders for Solar Roof installations during Q2, and is offering a warranty for the lifetime of the house on which they’re installed, “or infinity, whichever comes first.”

  1. Screen Shot 2017-08-02 at 6.05.04 PM

  2. Screen Shot 2017-08-02 at 6.04.59 PM

 View Slideshow
Exit

Crunchbase

  • Tesla

    • Founded 2003
    • Overview Tesla Motors was started by a group of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs and strives to create a revolution and accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility with a full range of increasingly affordable electric cars. Tesla vehicles are EVs (electric vehicles), which are transforming the way people drive and move. Tesla has gone public as of June 29, 2010 and has a market cap of $34.32 billion. …
    • Location Palo Alto, CA
    • Categories Automotive, Electronics, Innovation Management
    • Website https://www.tesla.com/
    • Full profile for Tesla

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Tesla
  • GreenTech
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From TechCrunch

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Solar cell lenses give these shades a charge

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard