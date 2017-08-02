Lyft adds 3 causes to charity program, will match Apple Pay donations

Lyft has added three new partners to its Round Up and Donate Program, which lets riders round their trip payment up to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to one of a few select participant programs. The new partners are Girls Who Code, Habitat for Humanity and the World Wildlife Fund (WWF). Lyft is also going to match donations made when riders pay via Apple Pay for the entire month of August.

That should actually result in significant donation totals, given the existing performance of the program: Lyft shared that since launching Round Up and Donate in May, over 100,000 of its rider members have opted in to participate, and in total they’ve raised $315,000 for the existing partners on the program.

That’s impressive by any measure for under three months of use, and shows that with its volume and frequency, Lyft could make a considerable impact for any organization it partners with in terms of driving new funding.

Existing partners for Round Up and Donate include USO, the Human Rights Campaign, and the ACLU, and riders can select which organization receives their round-up donations. To participate, riders can either opt-in directly within the app, or by visiting the Round Up and Donate site on the web while logged into their Lyft account.