Crunch Report | Instagram Stories Turns One
‘Paranormal Activity’ director Oren Peli launches a new social app
Today’s Stories
- Instagram Stories turns 1 as daily use surpasses Snapchat
- RED’s Hydrogen gets the hands-on treatment
- US scientists have corrected a genetic heart mutation in embryos using CRISPR
- Ikea begins selling solar panels and home batteries in the UK
Credits
Written by: Tito Hamze, John Mannes
Hosted by: Tito Hamze
Filmed by: Joe Zolnoski
Edited by: Chris Gates
Notes:
- I don’t know what to wear on Crunch Report (It’s a hard decision and I suck at dressing myself). If you are a startup and want to me to wear something mail me an XL T-shirt and I’ll wear it in an episode. I’m not going to mention the company on the shirt in the episode but it will be there. No offensive stuff, it’s totally at my discretion if I wear it. Mail it to me. Thanks <3 Ok, bye.
TechCrunch C/O Tito Hamze
410 Townsend street
Suite 100
San Francisco Ca. 94107
