Sofia Vergara wants to empower women with Eby, a new subscription underwear service

Subscription services sprout up every day, but a new project from actress Sofia Vergara and her partner Renata Black is looking to do something a little different.

Eby, cofounded by Vergara and Black, is a subscription service for women’s underwear. The product itself is a seamless panty that is designed specifically to prevent sliding and riding up, with styles including thong, cheeky, brief, g-string, bikini, and boyshirt. Sizes range from XS to 4X.

But Eby goes beyond simply selling comfortable underwear via subscription. The company is donating 10 percent of the money from each purchase to Seven Bar Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Renata Black. Seven Bar Foundation offers microfinance programs for women across the globe to start their own business.

“Eby repositions underwear as a symbol of seduction to one of empowerment, and it’s designed for the active women, the dynamic women, who don’t want to go to a store where they can’t even try on the product,” said Renata Black. “Underwear is the first thing you put on in the morning, and with Eby you can know that it has an impact.”

According to the team, microfinance loans have a 97 percent repayment rate globally, meaning that Seven Bar Foundation can revolve loans from one female entrepreneur to the next.

“It’s creating the perfect combination,” said Sofia Vergara. “There’s nothing to be ashamed of when you’re being seductive, but women can do it all now. We can have it all. And this is the perfect example of spending money to treat yourself while helping other women.”

Eby subscriptions will be available on a monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly basis to subscribers, and Vergara says they will be available at an affordable price-point due to the subscription model. That said, the company is not announcing pricing until the Eby officially launches on September 25.

Though they wouldn’t share the name of the garment factory they’re working with (because they’re manufacturing patented products), they did explain that it’s part of the “Women Go Beyond” program that has helped to boost working conditions in Sri Lankan garment factories.

From the press kit:

Eby sustainably sources a factory in Sri Lanka that respects the balance between environmental, social, and economic performance. The factory’s core company pillar focuses on Women’s Empowerment Principles, which were jointly developed by the United Nations.

“There’s no point in empowering women and the factory being a sweat shop,” said Vergara. “Our entire supply chain is so valued.”

While Sofia Vergara is best known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on “Modern Family,” she has been rather entrepreneurial in her spare time. She’s launched her own line of make up, fragrance, and hair care products, alongside endorsement deals with companies like Rooms To Go, SharkNinja, Head and Shoulders, and Cover Girl.

And it’s paid off. According to Fortune, Vergara’s hustle netted the entrepreneurial actress $43 million in 2016.

I asked Vergara if she plans on investing more deeply in the tech world.

“I have to get closer to the tech world,” said Vergara. “It’s a reality and it’s the future, and everybody is a part of it now. Everything is being done on the phone or the computer. You don’t need to leave the house to shop anymore. My son is 25 and I’ve learned a lot about tech from him and it’s a reality that I want to be a part of.”

Again, Eby doesn’t launch until late September, but folks who are interested in the service can sign up here.