New Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 is actually reasonably sized

Microsoft has redesigned the USB dongle used to connect your Xbox One controller to your Windows 10 laptop, and thank goodness for that. The formerly hulking black slab is now a much more modestly sized black slab, which is roughly the size of most flash drives, and won’t stick out like a sore, incredibly huge thumb on your notebook or PC.

The new adapter is $24.99 and ships starting on August 8 in the U.S., and is a full 66 percent smaller than the original, which I’m staring at right now in my office with a mixture of disgust and disdain. It also can connect to up to eight controllers at once, in case you’re a PC gamer with a deep love of local multiplayer.

There’s a little cap, too, and an indicator light to let you know when you’re in pairing mode and when you’re connected. It can also beam wireless stereo sound to your controller if you’re using a plugged in headset.

Sony released its own PC wireless adapter for its PS4 DualShock controllers not too long ago, and that was also a much more svelte device than Microsoft’s adapter, so it’s nice to see the Xbox maker get with the times.