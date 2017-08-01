Gadgets
Federico Musto is out as Arduino CEO

Last week Arduino AG, the holding company for the open source Arduino project, announced that CEO Federico Musto stepped down, to be replaced with Mr. Massimo Banzi as new Chairman and CTO of Arduino and Dr. Fabio Violante as CEO.

The move comes after the maker community found troubling discrepancies in Musto’s educational claims.

“This is the beginning of a new era for Arduino in which we will strengthen and renew our commitment to open source hardware and software, while in parallel setting the company on a sound financial course of sustainable growth. Our vision remains to continue to enable anybody to innovate with electronics for a long time to come,” said Mr Banzi.

The maker community vocally complained about former CEO Musto’s claims to be an NYU and MIT graduate and worried about the future of the open source project. It is unclear whether these claims had anything to do with Musto’s ouster.

