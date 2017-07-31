What sucks about the design industry and insights to fast-track your career

We use the 25th and final episode to sit down and ask each other 10 questions, similar to those we’ve been asking our guests over the past 24 weeks. From how we both got started as designers, to the lessons that have had the most profound impact on our careers.

Ghoshal breaks down the three things he takes into consideration when accepting — or even considering — a potential job opportunity: people, purpose and pay. Each plays a vital role in the job and Bobby believes if not carefully considered and well-balanced, it may not be the best option.

When asked what thing he most dislikes about the design industry, Erondu said it’s that “people [don’t] propose solutions.” Citing the world known as “Design Twitter,” Jared explains how impulsive remarks and criticisms can be much less destructive when you approach it with a counter-solution or proposal already in mind.

Of course, to top it all off, we take the time to rank our favorite guests on the show. As fate would have it, after a random drawing, we realized our final picks were nearly identical.

