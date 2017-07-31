Daydream update starts arriving on Galaxy S8 and S8+ phones

Google’s brand of VR is, at last, beginning to arrive on Samsung devices.

Reports emerged last week that certain Verizon Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices were getting the Daydream update, but today Google confirmed the rollout.

The Daydream-ready update is rolling out now to @SamsungMobile Galaxy S8 and S8+. Explore new worlds with #Daydream. https://t.co/KaRNJEcURi pic.twitter.com/PEeC6RfyyZ — Google VR (@googlevr) July 31, 2017

Don’t panic if you don’t see the Daydream app on your device quite yet as the company said that the “update will take time to finish rolling out.”

The Daydream headset and controller are currently on sale for $59 (normally $79) while Samsung’s latest Gear VR retails for $129.

The availability of Daydream support was announced at Google I/O this May. The move brings dueling virtual reality platforms to the latest Galaxy phones, Google Daydream and the Oculus Home platform.

While this likely marks the biggest potential expansion for Google’s Daydream platform, it also signifies a clear loss for Oculus, which collaborated with Samsung on the Gear VR headset and maintains the content store that houses the device’s playable titles. Google’s potential for expansion is boundless as new higher-specced Android phones begin to add support, but Oculus is going to have to rethink some things. On its most recent earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that the company would have 11 different devices on the Daydream platform by the end of the year.