Fundings & Exits
Snap

Snap’s lockup expiration could pose bad news for the stock

Posted by
Next Story

Charter says it doesn’t want to merge with Sprint

After months of watching Snap’s volatile ride on the stock market from the sidelines, some insiders will be allowed to sell their shares Monday.

Known as the “lockup period,” employees and early investors of companies are generally restricted from selling their shares during the initial months following an IPO. The duration of this period varies and in Snap’s case, 150 days post-IPO was determined to be the appropriate timeframe for the first wave of shares, with a second wave coming later in August.

The Snapchat parent’s stock has been trading down, partly in anticipation of this expiration date. But just because insiders can sell their shares, it doesn’t mean they will.

One analyst, Scott Devitt at Stifel Nicholas, believes this has all been overblown. Earlier this month, in a research note, Devitt said that investors have been “overreacting” and he predicted that many of the insiders will be reluctant to sell their shares. He upgraded the stock to a “buy” rating, whereas Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “equal weight.”

Related Articles

Snapchat adds multi-Snap recording and a color changing Tint Brush WhatsApp hits 1B daily users while its Snapchat clone rockets to 250M

Like many newly public companies, Snap has had a tough time convincing investors that it will make a good long-term bet. Some investors think this could be the next Facebook, whereas others fear it could mimic Twitter’s volatile ride.

Related Articles

Snapchat adds multi-Snap recording and a color changing Tint Brush WhatsApp hits 1B daily users while its Snapchat clone rockets to 250M

While Snap has built a social media platform that has amassed 166 million daily active users, Instagram’s “stories” clone quickly surpassed it.

Snap closed Friday at $13.81. When Snap went public in early March, it was priced at $17.

Featured Image: Bryce Durbin/TechCrunch

Crunchbase

  • Snap Inc.

  • SNAP

    • Founded 2010
    • Overview SNAP is an award-winning, easy-to-integrate platform designed to modernize traditional in-store loyalty programs by expanding upon them to include today's most popular social media networks. SNAP is the first platform to bring social media posts and passive check-ins to the growing masses of location-based check-in and social network users. SNAP offers businesses large and small the ability to creatively …
    • Location Pearl River, NY
    • Categories Location Based Services
    • Website http://www.snapforbusiness.com
    • Full profile for SNAP

Latest Crunch Report

Watch More Episodes
  • Snap
  • Fundings & Exits
  • Popular Posts

Featured Stories

Latest From Social

Comment moderation powered by BrandBastion
Up Next

Charter says it doesn’t want to merge with Sprint

Posted

CrunchBoard

Job Listings

More from CrunchBoard